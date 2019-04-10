Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 219,947 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Potlatchdeltic worth $9,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 6,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PCH shares. ValuEngine lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised Potlatchdeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.88 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Potlatchdeltic in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.81.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 4,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $161,676.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $407,656.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,374 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,754. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Potlatchdeltic stock opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.33. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $53.60.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $217.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.86 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

