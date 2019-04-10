Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,646 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 948,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,678,000 after buying an additional 48,039 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,632,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,380,000 after purchasing an additional 259,730 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 182,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,745,000.

Shares of SPEM opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.94 and a 52-week high of $39.33.

