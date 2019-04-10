Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,444 United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,444 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 9,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $119.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.49. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.28 and a 12 month high of $181.66.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on URI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 14th. OTR Global downgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.36.

In related news, EVP Paul I. Mcdonnell sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total value of $1,318,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,773.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $67,477.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,429.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,347 shares of company stock worth $8,276,837 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

