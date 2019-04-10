Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Acquires 12,118 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 187.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HFC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3,730.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,828,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728,093 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 43.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,453,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,492 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,790,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 304.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,181,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,374,000 after acquiring an additional 889,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,114,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,108,000 after acquiring an additional 842,025 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HFC opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $83.28. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.26. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HFC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

In related news, Director Michael Jennings sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $497,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,547.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

