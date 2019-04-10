Points International Ltd. (PCOM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Points International were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Points International in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,001,000. 50.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Points International stock opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. Points International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $166.80 million, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Several research firms recently commented on PCOM. TheStreet upgraded Points International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Points International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

