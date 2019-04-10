Plutus Powergen (PPG) Shares Up 9.1%

Shares of Plutus Powergen PLC (LON:PPG) shot up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). 2,500,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 1,080,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59.

Plutus Powergen Company Profile (LON:PPG)

Plutus PowerGen Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates flexible standby electricity generation sites in the United Kingdom. The company sells its power to national energy suppliers. Plutus PowerGen Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

