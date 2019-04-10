PlayAGS (AGS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on AGS. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Roth Capital started coverage on PlayAGS in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

NYSE:AGS opened at $23.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $837.64 million, a P/E ratio of -159.47, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. PlayAGS has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $72.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PlayAGS news, major shareholder Ap Gaming Voteco, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $102,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 176.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,864,000 after acquiring an additional 733,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 35.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,441,000 after purchasing an additional 396,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 51.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,055,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,103,000 after purchasing an additional 359,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 51.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,055,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,103,000 after purchasing an additional 359,451 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,843,000 after purchasing an additional 252,934 shares during the last quarter.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

