Pitcairn Co. Sells 706 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in 3M by 17,350.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,897,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 26,742,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,435,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,714 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in 3M by 14,237.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 939,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,941,033,000 after acquiring an additional 933,134 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 2,768.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 578,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $110,258,000 after acquiring an additional 558,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 3M by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,042,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,879,000 after acquiring an additional 430,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $189.00 to $188.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $211.96 on Wednesday. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $176.87 and a 52-week high of $221.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 3M Co will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

In other 3M news, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $1,218,214.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 268,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,724,102.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 13,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,699,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 230,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,091,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,414 shares of company stock valued at $15,553,682 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

