Piper Jaffray Companies Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Cummins in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Potter now anticipates that the company will earn $3.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.48. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q2 2019 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $15.69 EPS.

Get Cummins alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Cummins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.24.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $161.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins has a 12 month low of $124.40 and a 12 month high of $172.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.33). Cummins had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 1,687 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $269,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard Joseph Freeland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,816 shares of company stock worth $1,039,321. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.