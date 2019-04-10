Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Allison Transmission in a report released on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Potter now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Sell” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s FY2020 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $46.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $38.14 and a 1-year high of $53.76.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 96.42% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.55%.

In other Allison Transmission news, Director William R. Harker sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $101,520.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

