PinkCoin (PINK) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

PinkCoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last week, PinkCoin has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One PinkCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Cryptohub and Bittrex. PinkCoin has a total market cap of $959,688.00 and approximately $1,536.00 worth of PinkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.43 or 0.02472687 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00012069 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000386 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006720 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000772 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00001200 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About PinkCoin

PinkCoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. PinkCoin’s total supply is 429,705,799 coins and its circulating supply is 404,445,363 coins. PinkCoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PinkCoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . PinkCoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for PinkCoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PinkCoin

PinkCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PinkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PinkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PinkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

