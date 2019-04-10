Pigeoncoin Trading 29.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $506,019.00 and approximately $64,053.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00013243 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00057391 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000591 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000123 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 2,267,691,876 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

