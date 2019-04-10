PFG Advisors Buys New Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4,668.6% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $104.66 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $105.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $263.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 68.01%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $298,371.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $845,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,746.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,270,496 shares of company stock worth $224,931,027 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.74.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

