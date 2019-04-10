PepsiCo (PEP) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo to $119.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.79.

PepsiCo stock opened at $122.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $170.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $123.19.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 69.83%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,379 shares in the company, valued at $10,599,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10,622.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,704,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 34,380,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3,272,537.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,930,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,213,000 after buying an additional 19,929,756 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,565,004,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10,787.1% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,492,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,267,000 after buying an additional 4,451,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,102,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,836,000 after buying an additional 2,275,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

