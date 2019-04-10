Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Nostrum Oil & Gas (NOG)

Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.77% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Nostrum Oil & Gas from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th.

Get Nostrum Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of NOG opened at GBX 89.30 ($1.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.41 million and a PE ratio of -1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.80, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.72. Nostrum Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of GBX 91.50 ($1.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 315 ($4.12).

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.