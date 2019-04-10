Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (PGC) Stake Lessened by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co reduced its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,061,000 after purchasing an additional 19,669 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,212,000 after purchasing an additional 83,194 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $732,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PGC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.93. 826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,728. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $40.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. FIG Partners cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Monday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

