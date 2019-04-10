PBF Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (PBF)

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,527 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 650% compared to the typical volume of 337 put options.

Shares of PBF opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $53.91.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

In other PBF Energy news, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $750,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 365,990 shares in the company, valued at $10,990,679.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,238,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,448,000 after buying an additional 429,226 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,637,000 after buying an additional 421,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded PBF Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Tudor Pickering downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

