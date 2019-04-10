PBF Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (PBF)

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 5,152 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,289% compared to the typical daily volume of 152 call options.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $750,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,990,679.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 155,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 244,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

PBF opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.52. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $53.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

PBF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

