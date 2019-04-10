Paypex (PAYX) Market Cap Tops $1.95 Million

Paypex (CURRENCY:PAYX) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Paypex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. In the last week, Paypex has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. Paypex has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $27,806.00 worth of Paypex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Paypex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00352871 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019211 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.53 or 0.01517792 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00238883 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Paypex Token Profile

Paypex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,428,768 tokens. Paypex’s official website is paypex.org . Paypex’s official Twitter account is @paypex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Paypex is /r/paypex

Buying and Selling Paypex

Paypex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paypex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paypex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paypex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paypex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paypex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.