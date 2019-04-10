PAYCENT Market Capitalization Reaches $832,752.00 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $832,752.00 and $171.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT token can now be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000504 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00343015 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.19 or 0.01504213 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00234755 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00001244 BTC.

PAYCENT’s launch date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,662,802 tokens. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

