Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Patterson Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Patterson Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 72.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Patterson Companies to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.34. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 1.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

