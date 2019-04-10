Patron Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 10th. Patron has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, CoinBene and IDAX. Over the last week, Patron has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00350376 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019090 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.44 or 0.01524820 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00237466 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005621 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,164,344 tokens. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinBene, Exrates, Hotbit, HitBTC, YoBit and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

