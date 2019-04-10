Parker Drilling (PKD) Forecasted to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share

Parker Drilling (NYSE:PKD) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Parker Drilling in a research report issued on Monday, April 8th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Parker Drilling’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Get Parker Drilling alerts:

PKD stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. Parker Drilling has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.62.

In other Parker Drilling news, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 48,251 shares of Parker Drilling stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $774,911.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Parker Drilling Company Profile

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.