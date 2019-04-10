Pareteum (TEUM) Shares Gap Down to $4.35

Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.97, but opened at $4.35. Pareteum shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 151205 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Pareteum in a report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pareteum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Pareteum in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Pareteum in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEUM. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pareteum in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pareteum by 142.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 28,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pareteum by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 37,786 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pareteum in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pareteum in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000.

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

