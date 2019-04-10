Pareteum (TEUM) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.99

Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ:TEUM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 104897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEUM. BidaskClub cut shares of Pareteum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pareteum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Pareteum in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Pareteum in a report on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $535.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. Pareteum had a negative net margin of 40.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. Analysts predict that Pareteum Corp will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pareteum Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEUM)

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

