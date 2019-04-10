Paragon Banking Group (PAG) Price Target Raised to GBX 667 at Jefferies Financial Group

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 667 ($8.72) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PAG. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Monday, January 28th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paragon Banking Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 554.14 ($7.24).

Shares of LON PAG opened at GBX 436.20 ($5.70) on Tuesday. Paragon Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 379.20 ($4.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 558.50 ($7.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.88, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.61), for a total transaction of £214,500 ($280,282.24). Also, insider Barbara Ridpath acquired 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.51) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950.76 ($13,002.43).

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

