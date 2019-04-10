PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Sells 10,536 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 56.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,536 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of ACWI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.56. 26,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,707,760. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $74.95.

