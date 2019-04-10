PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (PDYPY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.66

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.655 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30.
Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR has a one year low of $35.77 and a one year high of $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.50.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.
