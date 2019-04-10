Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OVID) recently:

4/6/2019 – Ovid Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

4/5/2019 – Ovid Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

3/22/2019 – Ovid Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

3/21/2019 – Ovid Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

3/13/2019 – Ovid Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

3/10/2019 – Ovid Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2019 – Ovid Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

3/8/2019 – Ovid Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $26.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2019 – Ovid Therapeutics was given a new $27.00 price target on by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2019 – Ovid Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

OVID traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,174. Ovid Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $72.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.97.

Get Ovid Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin acquired 75,000 shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.