OsmiumCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $0.00 (OS76)

OsmiumCoin (CURRENCY:OS76) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. OsmiumCoin has a market cap of $23,710.00 and $0.00 worth of OsmiumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OsmiumCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, OsmiumCoin has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OsmiumCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.01663806 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002323 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00012645 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001701 BTC.

About OsmiumCoin

OS76 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2016. OsmiumCoin’s total supply is 894,026 coins. OsmiumCoin’s official Twitter account is @OS76_OsmiumCoin

Buying and Selling OsmiumCoin

OsmiumCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OsmiumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OsmiumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OsmiumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OsmiumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OsmiumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.