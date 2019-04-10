Orla Mining (OLA) PT Lowered to C$2.00

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on Orla Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research report on Monday, January 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a current ratio of 13.32. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.08 and a 1 year high of C$1.43.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

