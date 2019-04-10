Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,650 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Orion Group by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Orion Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Orion Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.69.

ORN opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. Orion Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.18). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $99.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

