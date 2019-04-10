Orange (ORA) Given a €18.30 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.30 ($21.28) target price on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ORA. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.60 ($20.47) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.60 ($19.30).

Orange has a 12-month low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 12-month high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

