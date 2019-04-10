OMNOVA Solutions (OMN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omnova Solutions Inc. develops, manufactures and markets emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals and decorative and building products for a variety of industrial, commercial and consumer markets. The Performance Chemicals unit’s broad range of emulsion polymers and specialty chemicals are used as coatings, binders, adhesives, and additives for paper, carpet, textile and various other industries. “

Get OMNOVA Solutions alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OMN. ValuEngine cut OMNOVA Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. TheStreet cut OMNOVA Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th.

NYSE:OMN opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. OMNOVA Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $341.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.14.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). OMNOVA Solutions had a return on equity of 41.90% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that OMNOVA Solutions will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in OMNOVA Solutions by 6,216.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 943,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 928,246 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 439,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 157,912 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 245.4% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 160,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions during the third quarter worth $1,038,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 202,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 89,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About OMNOVA Solutions

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OMNOVA Solutions (OMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OMNOVA Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNOVA Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.