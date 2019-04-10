Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,656 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.58% of Olympic Steel worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 12.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 753,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 84,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,483,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,950,000 after purchasing an additional 86,325 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the third quarter worth about $4,011,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $1,105,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 9.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 14,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.09. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $24.27.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $429.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 2.28%.

In other Olympic Steel news, CEO Richard T. Marabito bought 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,814.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olympic Steel in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

