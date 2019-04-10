Olive One Day Trading Volume Tops $5,762.00 (OLE)

Olive (CURRENCY:OLE) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, Olive has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Olive has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $5,762.00 worth of Olive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Olive token can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, IDCM, TOPBTC and CoinTiger.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00349806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019134 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.01515902 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00238302 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005579 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Olive Token Profile

Olive launched on June 9th, 2018. Olive’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,007,242 tokens. The official website for Olive is www.olivecoin.co . Olive’s official Twitter account is @OliveCoinOLE

Buying and Selling Olive

Olive can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, CoinTiger, IDCM and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Olive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

