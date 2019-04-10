OAX 24 Hour Volume Hits $23.03 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. In the last week, OAX has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One OAX token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00004645 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Liqui, Gate.io and HitBTC. OAX has a total market cap of $6.12 million and approximately $23.03 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00350284 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019175 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.12 or 0.01522826 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00238894 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005579 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00001224 BTC.

About OAX

OAX launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,009,250 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Gate.io, OKEx, LATOKEN and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

