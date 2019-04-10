Nuvista Energy (NVA) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$6.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$5.00.

NVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$7.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research report on Friday, February 8th. GMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$9.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuvista Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.52.

NVA stock opened at C$4.71 on Tuesday. Nuvista Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.38 and a 52 week high of C$9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.92.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.54, for a total value of C$90,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,512,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,404,670.68. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $182,600 in the last 90 days.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

