Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.66

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.66 and last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 362.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Voit & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

