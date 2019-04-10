Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NAN) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.54

Shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.54 and last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAN. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 65,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 46,450 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 500,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 122,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

