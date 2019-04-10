Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd (NTC) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.18

Shares of Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NTC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.18 and last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 15,423 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NTC)

Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Connecticut. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Connecticut income taxes.

