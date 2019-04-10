Numeraire Price Hits $9.25 (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for approximately $9.25 or 0.00176260 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Bittrex and Upbit. Numeraire has a market cap of $12.48 million and $22,148.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00352067 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019193 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.01522080 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00238798 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00001238 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire launched on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 2,349,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,349,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, DDEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

