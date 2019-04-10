Novartis AG (NVS) Shares Sold by Union Bankshares Corp

Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the period. Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 14,161 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Edwardsville purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 15,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 24,661 shares of Novartis stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $25,154.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 642,738 shares of company stock valued at $820,475. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.70. 178,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,645. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $72.30 and a 12-month high of $96.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $192.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.09). Novartis had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $2.8646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.33. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 36.15%.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novartis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.50 to $82.52 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

