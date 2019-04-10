Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 263,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,000. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,583,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,262,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,708,000.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IGSB traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $52.72. The company had a trading volume of 50,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,551. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $52.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1409 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/northwest-quadrant-wealth-management-llc-takes-position-in-ishares-short-term-corporate-bond-etf-igsb.html.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.