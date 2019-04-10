Northern Trust Corp Has $12 Million Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,356,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $12,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 75,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,653,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,858,000 after acquiring an additional 357,287 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 945,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after buying an additional 237,162 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. B. Riley started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.91. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $18.25.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

