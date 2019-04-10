Northern Trust Corp Has $12.67 Million Holdings in Exterran Corp (EXTN)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715,650 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.98% of Exterran worth $12,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exterran by 56.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Exterran by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,437 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Exterran during the third quarter valued at $2,544,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Exterran by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Exterran by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,606 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXTN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exterran from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of Exterran stock opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.95 and a beta of 1.34. Exterran Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.50 million. Exterran had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exterran Corp will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of products and services for the oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. Its contract operation services include personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies.

