Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 41,380 Shares of Visa Inc (V)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 41,380 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 3.1% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 13,144.9% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,929,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $59,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869,202 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Visa by 3,913.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,507,351 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $676,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,051 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Visa by 13.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,149,230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,973,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,870 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Visa by 15,021.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,512,556 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,917,222 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,045,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 91,046 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $14,229,579.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,602 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,886.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 81,005 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.99, for a total transaction of $11,339,889.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,531 shares of company stock valued at $28,797,949 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $157.49 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $119.37 and a 52-week high of $159.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $315.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 50.61% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.99 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.29.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

