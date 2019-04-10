Norges Bank Takes Position in Portland General Electric (POR)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,218,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,862,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.36% of Portland General Electric as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 185.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 204,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 206.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,120,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,098,000 after purchasing an additional 34,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 7.5% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 29,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.86.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $134,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,501.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/10/norges-bank-takes-position-in-portland-general-electric-por.html.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.