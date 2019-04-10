Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,526,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,425,000. Norges Bank owned 1.44% of Assured Guaranty as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth about $2,698,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth about $1,428,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 254,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 41,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 16,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Assured Guaranty news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 3,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $169,521.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,837.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.47 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

