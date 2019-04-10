Norges Bank Buys New Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,311,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,122,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLIR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 9,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

FLIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.29.

FLIR stock opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.09. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $63.88.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.91 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 132,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $6,883,731.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,115,227.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 11,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $572,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 283,778 shares of company stock worth $14,651,805. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

